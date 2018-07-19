19th Hole Concerts end tonight with a bang: J-Calvin’s Funk Express

By Laurel Sebastian

Special to The SUN

The last show of the six-part 19th Hole Concerts is tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Music, Nonprofit