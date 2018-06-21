19th Hole concerts continue tonight

Archuleta Seniors Inc. (the Senior Center) is one of six nonprofits chosen by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings through July 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer a fun and entertaining event.

The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening) which supports the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.

No outside food or beverage is allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket, and please leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.

The concert schedule is as follows:

June 21 — Brooks-i Band: original party rock ‘n’ roll dance music. Featuring San Juan Outdoor Club.

June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock. Featuring DUST2.

July 5 — 13th Hour: original rock. Featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.

Thursday, July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana. Featuring Aspire.

Thursday, July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: Soul-abducting jazz funk. Featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.

Please plan to attend as many concerts as possible; ticket proceeds are divided equally among the nonprofits, so even if you can’t come on our night, you are supporting Archuleta Seniors Inc. and the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Health and wellness

The Pagosa Springs Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date is June 27.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging:

Revised Assisted Living Regulations V

By Kay Kaylor

As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

On July 1, the new and expanded assisted living rules passed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will start, with a soft rollout for more than two years, until Jan. 1, 2021. The last of this series will highlight some of the revised regulations.

One change requires a more comprehensive list of questions for potential residents prior to admission, and the home can’t change something that was agreed on for care, such as a diet requirement.

Among additions to resident rights, visitations may occur at any time, private consensual sex must be allowed, allergy sensitivities must be addressed, discrimination is illegal, and the home must have a written policy on alcohol and marijuana use. Residents who do their own laundry must be able to access the machines independently. Other wording has been added to clarify infection control, dining room access, food availability, hydration and nutrition, such as food alternatives that must be of equal nutritional quality.

Administrators must undergo 40 hours of training, including specific training depending on the services offered.

Finally, certain revised rules apply for alarms and wander guards used to keep residents in a secured setting. A 90-day evaluation by a physician is required for residents put in a secured setting, and if residents say they want a less-restrictive home, they have to be proven a wander risk.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 21 — Honey barbecued chicken, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, milk, salad bar and pineapple/cherry cobbler.

Friday, June 22 — Barbecued pork ribs, baked beans, corn green chile pudding, milk, Mexican fruit salad and German chocolate cake.

Monday, June 25 — Pork posole, Mexican beets, whole-wheat tortilla, milk, salad bar and flan.

Tuesday, June 26 — Turkey potpie, bacon green beans, milk, salad bar and chocolate cake.

Wednesday, June 27 — Beef stroganoff, spinach, maple-glazed carrots, milk, salad bar, and snickerdoodle cookie.

Thursday, June 28 — Orange chicken with brown rice, roasted cauliflower soup, snap pea medley, milk, salad bar, and poached pears.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

