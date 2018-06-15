19th Hole Concert Series kicks off today with soulful jazz and pop blend

- News
By Laurel Sebastian
Special to The PREVIEW
Starting today, the 19th Hole Concert Series will pair six local nonprofits with local musical talent to raise funds for the organizations.
Join any or all of the Thursday evening concerts between today and July 19 to hear music fill the fields of the Pagosa Springs Golf Club from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The $10 suggested donations for entry will be pooled throughout the series and shared equally between the selected Archuleta County nonprofits. Kids 10 and under enter for free.
To kick off the concert series, Bob Hemenger, a lifelong saxophone player based in Pagosa Springs, will bring his soulful jazz and pop blend to the stage to benefit the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA).
This music and nonprofit pairing is far from random; Bob Hemenger has balanced his career between outdoor education and music, including working at Victor Wooten’s Center for Music and Nature in Tennessee, where he taught tracking, wilderness survival and the connecting between music and nature.
CRIA shares Hemenger’s passion of connecting people to the natural world. CRIA runs the daily operations and interpretive programs at Chimney Rock National Monument. Through its guided tours and special events of the Chimney Rock, CRIA promotes public education, interpretation and stewardship of culture and history. CRIA receives no government funding and depends on tour fees and donations from events like these to support its work.
With your attendance, the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado hopes to send each nonprofit home with $1,200. So, join us to relax, dance and support these important community organizations.
Remember to bring your lawn chair or blanket, but leave pets and outside refreshments at home. Signature drinks and food will be available for purchase.
19th Hole Concert
Series schedule
June 21: — Brooks-i Band: Original party rock-n-roll dance music; featuring San Juan Outdoor Club.
June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock; featuring DUST2.
July 5 — 13th Hour: Original rock; featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.
July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana; featuring Aspire.
July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: Soul-abducting jazz funk; featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
