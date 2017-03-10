19th Hole Concert Series grant application now open

- News
By Paige Elliott
Special to The PREVIEW
The application for the 19th Hole Concert Series at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club has opened for its second year. The deadline to apply is March 20.
The 19th Hole Concert Series benefits the Archuleta County nonprofit community and promotes southwest Colorado’s talented music scene by featuring a different nonprofit and music talent every Thursday evening June 14 through July 19. A cash bar and food from the grill will be available for purchase.
The cover charge is a $10 donation to support the six nonprofits selected for the 2017 concert series. At the end of the series, all proceeds will be pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations. In 2016, $750 each was awarded to the six featured nonprofits.
The application for nonprofits to apply is now open and can be accessed under the “Grant Seekers” tab on the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado’s website (www.swcommunityfoundation.org). The selected nonprofits will be announced the week of March 27.
The bands that are scheduled to play are:
• June 15 — Brooks-i Band.
• June 22 — San Juan Mountain Boys.
• June 29 — Jack Ellis.
• July 6 — Songs of the Fall.
• July 13 — Bob Hemenger.
• July 20 — Eric from Philly.
In order to assist with the grant review and planning process, the Pagosa Springs Golf Club has partnered with the Community Foundation.
As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits and maximize effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.
