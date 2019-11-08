19th annual Veterans Day breakfast set for Nov. 11

This coming Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, will mark the 19th year for the annual eighth-grade Veterans Day breakfast.

The breakfast is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Veterans Day and is set to last until 10:30 a.m. in the Ross Aragon Community Center gym, with a music program scheduled for 9 a.m.

The event, led by Pagosa Springs Middle School eighth-grade history teacher Scott White, has become not only a great school event, but a county-wide community service project, he explained in an email to The SUN.

White noted that Archuleta County is losing its World War II veterans and, eventually, locals will not have an opportunity to meet and hear the stories that these heroes have to tell.

“This is a perfect opportunity for my students to understand primary sources and hear stories from the source. What a valuable way of learning History,” White wrote. “I also believe that my students grow through this experience each year, gaining an appreciation for the true heroes, men and women who have fought and served to preserve our freedoms.”

White added that he is looking to reach out to veterans from the Jicarilla tribe and to invite them to the breakfast, as well as younger veterans.

All community members, as well as non-veterans, are welcome to help cook, serve and donate food, White noted.

Additionally, White noted that the gym will be set up on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and all citizens are welcome to help set up and decorate.

