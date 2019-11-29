14th annual Festival of Trees set for Dec. 5 and 6

By Jamie Carothers

Special to The PREVIEW

Don’t miss out on this year’s 14th annual Festival of Trees at the Ross Aragon Community Center Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Here you will see 15 beautifully decorated trees all representing different nonprofit organizations.

Public viewing and voting will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. This is a free event for you to enjoy Christmas music, hot cocoa, cookies and coffee. Santa will also be making an appearance from 3 to 6 p.m. for pictures.

If you choose to vote for your favorite tree, it’s only $1 per vote. Out of that dollar donation, the nonprofit will be able to keep 50 cents. The top three people’s choice tree from public viewing and voting will receive additional money for their nonprofit — first place is $300, second place is $200 and third place is $100.

If you would like to attend the 14th annual Festival of Trees event on Dec. 6, tickets can be purchased at the Community Center. Tickets to this event are $25 per person. Tables are also available for purchase. Tickets are only sold in advanced, so make sure you get your tickets ahead of time.

Reminder: The doors open on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. for this year’s event, where you will enjoy live music by Steve Blechschmidt, a cash bar, door prizes and hors d’oeurves. All 15 trees will be open to silent bidding during this time. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m., and 100 percent of all proceeds from the live auction will go directly to the nonprofit organizations that the trees are representing.

So, whether you want to decorate your house or business for Christmas, donate a decorated Christmas tree to a family in need or just want to donate money to a great nonprofit, come down to this year’s event. Nothing will get you more in the Christmas spirit.

For more information on this year event, please call Jamie Carothers, event coordinator, at 264-5152, ext. 521.

