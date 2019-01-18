14th annual Backcountry Film Festival coming to Pagosa Springs

By Brittany Smith

Special to The SUN

The 14th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Pagosa Springs on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. All proceeds will benefit the Colorado Mountain Club’s (CMC) Conservation and Stewardship Department.

This year’s festival includes the film highlighting the CMC’s Backcountry Snowsport Initiative (BSI) titled “Backcountry Snowsports Initiative: Human-Powered,” which was created by Wool Hat Creative.

The CMC represents the very best of Colorado. The CMC was founded in 1912 and was instrumental in establishing Rocky Mountain National Park. For over 100 years, CMC members have, and continue to define what it means to not just be a Coloradan, but an outdoor enthusiast in Colorado. With over 6,500 members, the club connects the outdoor community in Colorado with outings — daily hiking, climbing, skiing, camping, etc. — events, skills courses, as well as conservation and stewardship activities to protect our public lands.

Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 14th annual Backcountry Film Festival film lineup is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities.

Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.

By partnering with CMC, the Winter Wildlands Alliance helps raise critical funds so the club can continue protecting Colorado’s public lands. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands in Colorado.

Films in this year’s program include:

• “Ode to Muir” (festival cut), Teton Gravity Research.

• “Ski the Wild West,” Thomas Woodson and Drew Petersen.

• “The Abbey,” DPS Cinematic.

• “The Backcountry Snowsports Initiative: Human-Powered,” Wool Hat Creative Productions.

• “Abandoned” (festival cut), The Road West Traveled.

• “Blue,” Aly Nicklas.

• “I Am Here,” David Hanson and Michael Hanson.

• “Surfer Dan,” Camp4 Collective.

• “Searching for Christmas Tree,” Lie Feng.

• “Westward: Brennan Lagasse,” KGB Productions.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for CMC members, $15 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased online (https://bit.ly/2GPExs8) or at the door.

