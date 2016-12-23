1,450 without power in county

- News
While Archuleta County avoided the significant outages La Plata County experienced yesterday, currently, approximately 1,450 members of La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) in and around Pagosa Springs are predicted to be out of power. All outages are expected to be wet snow related. Crews are assigned and in the field.
More information will be disseminated as it is available.
