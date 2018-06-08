13th annual Folk ‘n Bluegrass festival kicks off Friday atop Reservoir Hill

- News
By Crista Munro
Special to The PREVIEW
The 13th annual Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass festival takes place this weekend, June 8-10, on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs.
Nearly a year in the planning, the event promises to deliver another amazing collection of live musical performances from Tommy Emmanuel, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, The Way Down Wanderers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, The Giving Tree Band, Luke Bulla Trio, Caitlin Canty, Bonnie and the Clydes, Coral Creek, The Arcadian Wild, The Good Time Travelers, Tallgrass, FY5, Thunder and Rain, and Sugar and the Mint.
Music on the main stage kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8, with sets from Sugar and the Mint, FY5, Coral Creek and The Way Down Wanderers. After that, the action moves to the late night stage at the Ponderosa Pavilion with sets from Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley and Coral Creek, ending around midnight.
The Kids Tent gets warmed up on Friday with arts and crafts and face painting from 2 to 6 p.m. At 4 p.m., Andy the Juggler will perform his first show of the weekend.
Saturday’s main stage sets (in order) begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature Tallgrass, The Arcadian Wild, Bonnie and the Clydes, The Giving Tree Band, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Tommy Emmanuel. The late night stage gets underway right after that with performances from the Arcadian Wild, the Luke Bulla Trio and The Way Down Wanderers, ending around midnight.
Saturday, June 9, will be jam-packed with fun at the Kids Tent with a free T-shirt giveaway at 10 a.m. for the first 150 kids 12 and under, upcycled arts and crafts and face painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a juggling workshop (for kids of all ages) at noon and a performance by Andy the Juggler at 2 p.m. Children 12 and under get free festival admission when accompanied by an adult and all kids’ activities are free thanks to our generous sponsors.
The Workshop Tent gets going on Saturday with an 11 a.m. band workshop taught by FY5. At noon, Bonnie and the Clydes will teach a workshop in songwriting, followed by another songwriting workshop at 1 p.m. taught by The Good Time Travelers. Sugar and the Mint will host a class on band arrangements at 2 p.m. and then the day’s schedule winds up at 3 p.m. with a guitar workshop taught by Trey Hensley. These informal sessions are open to all festival attendees, regardless of musical ability (or lack thereof) and are offered at no additional cost.
The final day of the festival will include sets from Caitlin Canty, The Good Time Travelers, Thunder and Rain, Sugar and the Mint, the Luke Bulla Trio, and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper on the main stage beginning at 11 a.m.
The Kids Tent will have more upcycled arts and crafts and face painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Ruby Balloon creating balloon art for the kids from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one last show by Andy the Juggler at 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Workshop Tent schedule includes a vocal workshop by Eric Richard Stone at 11 a.m., a band arrangement workshop by The Way Down Wanderers at noon and a fiddle workshop by Michael Cleveland and Luke Bulla at 3 p.m.
The festival campground opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 8. There will be art, merchandise and food vendors on site, as well as beer and wine available from festival sponsors. Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass is an all-weather event, with a large tent for seating for some 650 people in the shade and plenty of room on the meadow beyond for stretching out on a blanket or low chairs.
Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass is supported with funding from Colorado Creative Industries to support cultural tourism. Additional information about tickets and links to artists’ websites can be found at www.folkwest.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 731-5582 and held at will call for pickup.
