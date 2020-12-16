13 Pirates garner league honors for football

- News
By Clayton Chaney
Staff Writer
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, it was announced that 13 of the Pagosa Springs High School Pirates varsity football team players garnered league awards for the state’s 2A Southwest League.
Eight players were announced as part of the all-conference first team. Those players were Mitch Lewis, Aidan O’Donnell, Dylan Tressler, Wil Aucoin, Evan Raymond, Grant Aucoin, Caleb Laverty and Aaron Aucoin.
Five Pirates were given honorable mention. These five players were EJ Monterroso, Skyler Hill, Nolan Kay, Trevor Moore and Kaden McKee.
Tressler was named the Running Back of the Year for the 2A Southwest League. Tressler ran for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns on 118 carries throughout the season, according to stats from Maxpreps.com. Tressler averaged 210 yards rushing per game. His longest recorded run of the season was for 73 yards.
Grant Aucoin and Lewis were both named Linebacker of the Year for the 2A Southwest League.
Lewis had 31 total tackles on the season including one sack and one defensive fumble recovery, according to Maxpreps.com.
Grant Aucoin had a total of 34 tackles on the year and one defensive fumble recovery, according to Maxpreps.com.
Lewis was also named the Defensive Special Teams Player of the Year for the 2A Southwest League.
Coach Nathan Morales was named the 2A Southwest League Coach of the Year. This season was Morales’ first year as head coach of the Pirates.