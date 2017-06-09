12th annual Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass festival kicks off Friday

- News
By Crista Munro
Special to The PREVIEW
The 12th annual Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass festival takes place this weekend, June 9-11 on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs.
A year in the planning, the event promises to deliver another amazing collection of live musical performances from The O’Connor Band featuring Mark O’Connor, Loudon Wainwright III, The Lil’ Smokies, Ten Strings and A Goat Skin, Molly Tuttle, The Dustbowl Revival, Western Centuries, The Last Revel, The Luke Bulla Trio, The Stash! Band, The Barefoot Movement, Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers, Moors and McCumber, and The Heartstring Hunters.
Music on the main stage kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, with sets from The Heartstring Hunters, the Luke Bulla Trio, The Last Revel and The Lil’ Smokies. After that, the action moves to the late-night stage at the Ponderosa Pavilion with sets from Molly Tuttle and The Last Revel, ending around midnight.
The Kids Tent gets warmed up on Friday at 3 p.m. with our very first Instrument Petting Zoo. Children of all ages can hold, touch and try to play mandolins, guitars and fiddles. It’s never too early to cultivate an interest in learning to play an instrument. At 4 p.m., Andy the Juggler will perform his first show of the weekend.
Saturday’s main stage sets (in order) begin at 11:30 a.m. and feature Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers, Western Centuries, Molly Tuttle, The Stash! Band, The Lil’ Smokies and The O’Connor Band featuring Mark O’Connor. The late-night stage gets underway right after that with performances from Prince Edward Isle’s Ten Strings and A Goat Skin followed by The Stash! Band, also ending around midnight.
Saturday, June 10, will be jam-packed with fun at the Kids Tent with a free T-shirt giveaway at 10 a.m. for the first 150 kids 12 and under, upcycled arts and crafts and face painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a juggling workshop (for kids of all ages) at noon and a performance by Andy the Juggler at 2 p.m. Children 12 and under get free festival admission when accompanied by an adult and all kids’ activities are free.
The Workshop Tent gets going on Saturday with a noon guitar workshop taught by Molly Tuttle, Stash Wyslouch and Joe Smart. At 1 p.m., Ten Strings and A Goat Skin will teach a workshop about Canadian trad music, followed by an epic fiddle workshop taught by Mark O’Connor, Maggie O’Connor, Phoebe Hunt and Luka Bulla. The Final workshop on Saturday is a mandolin workshop taught by Dominick Leslie and Forrest O’Connor. These informal sessions are open to all festival attendees, regardless of musical ability (or lack thereof) and at no additional cost.
The final day of the festival includes sets from Moors and McCumber, The Barefoot Movement, Luke Bulla Trio, Ten Strings and A Goat Skin, The Dustbowl Revival and Loudon Wainwright III on the main stage beginning at 11 a.m.
The Kids Tent will have more upcycled arts and crafts and face painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Ruby Balloon creating balloon art for the kids from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one last show by Andy the Juggler.
Sunday’s Workshop Tent schedule includes a workshop on guitar tech and setup by Eric Richard Stone at noon, a songwriting workshop by Moors and McCumber at 1 p.m. and a session on bluegrass arrangements from The Barefoot Movement.
The festival campground opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9. There will be art, merchandise and food vendors on site, as well as beer and wine available from festival sponsors.
Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass is an all-weather event, with a large tent for seating for some 650 people in the shade and plenty of room on the meadow beyond for stretching out on a blanket or in low chairs.
Pagosa Folk ‘n Bluegrass is supported with funding from Colorado Creative Industries to support cultural tourism. Additional information about tickets and links to artists’ websites can be found at www.folkwest.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 731-5582.
