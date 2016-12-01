11th annual Festival of Trees this weekend

- News
By Traci Bishop
PREVIEW Columnist
Don’t miss out on the free public viewing and voting of the 11th annual Festival of Trees at the Ross Aragon Community Center. Doors to the viewing and voting will open at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will stay open until 7 p.m.
This unique, free public event will offer 18 differently decorated Christmas trees, each representing a different local nonprofit.
Enjoy Christmas music, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies while walking around exploring all the trees. If you would like to vote on a tree to help get it into the top 10 live auction trees for the Friday, Dec. 2, Festival of Trees event, each vote is a $1. The nonprofit you vote for will receive 50 cents from each vote.
If you would like to attend the 11th annual Festival of Trees event on Friday, tickets can only be purchased at the Community Center and only in advance. Each ticket to the event is $25 and includes: live music by Steve Blechschmidt and the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
All 18 trees will start out on silent auction; by attending the event, you will receive an event vote. The event vote is the last vote placed to determine which 10 trees go up for live auction.
At 6:30 p.m., all voting will close and the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir will take the stage for a performance. The live auction with auctioneer Jake Montroy, Mark Crain and Michael Branch will start at 7 p.m. with the announcement of the top 10 trees. The remaining eight trees will stay on silent auction throughout the live auction. Once the live auction ends, you will have 10 minutes to place bids on the eight remaining silent auction trees.
If you would like more information on this wonderful event or if you would like to reserve a table for eight people, please stop by the Community Center or give us a call at 264-4152. You can also visit our website, http://racc.co, for more information.
