10th annual Car Show to cruise to town June 8 and 9

By Katie Dobbins
Special to The PREVIEW
Cruise on over to Lewis Street for the 10th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show on June 8 and 9.
Bring the family to view over 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles lined up along Lewis Street with no admission fee. A 1926 modified Model T, 45th Anniversary Ford Mustang GT, Ford F-150 Limited Edition, 1967 Pontiac Firebird, 1955 Chevy Belair Station Wagon and 2018 Elite Mini Jeeps are just a few vehicles that will be in attendance.
Check out the variety of vendors and enjoy delicious food and beer both days. There will be live music with Brooks-i Band on Friday and The Retro Cats on Saturday.
Saturday will also include a fly-over at 9 a.m. and a kids’ activities corner. Help us decide our People’s Choice winner by voting for your favorite and stay to see who wins at the awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. As soon as all the trophies have been awarded, the cars will line up for a cruise uptown.
For more information or to register your vehicle, please visit www.pagosachamber.com/car-show/.
