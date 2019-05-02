1033 investigation: ‘Absolutely no wrongdoing’

- News
Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez has been cleared of any wrongdoing from allegations that about $2.6 million in county property given to the sheriff’s department was allegedly unaccounted for.
