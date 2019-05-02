1033 investigation: ‘Absolutely no wrongdoing’

SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez stands amidst property received from the U.S. Department of Defense’s 1033 Program.

Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez has been cleared of any wrongdoing from allegations that about $2.6 million in county property given to the sheriff’s department was allegedly unaccounted for.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on May 2, 2019.