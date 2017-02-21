1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: Library hosts Family Reading Night

- News
By Rachael Perry
Special to The PREVIEW
In his presentation at Family Reading Night Thursday, Michael Bradley, early literacy librarian, emphasized the importance of reading to your young child every day.
He introduced families to the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge and displayed books and materials to support family efforts to read many, many books. The library recently received funds to provide incentives for young children as they reach each 100-book milestone in the challenge. Families of young children are encouraged to stop by the library and learn more about the challenge.
Bradley modeled interactive techniques for reading to young children such as asking questions while reading as well as predicting what might happen next in the story. He emphasized making reading aloud a bedtime ritual and using funny voices to entertain and encourage children to join in. It is important to read a variety of different books in order to build a child’s vocabulary. However, he added that it is fine to read the same book over and over. Young children love repetition and hearing the same book read aloud builds grammar skills.
Each family in attendance received two books to add to their home libraries. In the family surveys completed after the presentation, 100 percent of families indicated they intend to spend more time playing, talking and reading to their child. In addition, 100 percent of the families indicated that after the Family Reading Night program, they feel more confident helping their child learn.
The Family Reading Night event was conducted in partnership with Ruby M. Sisson Library and Seeds of Learning Early Care and Education Center. There are plans for several Family Reading Nights each year.