‘1,000 Books before Kindergarten’ free early literacy program for your babies and toddlers

One of the greatest gifts you can give your babies and toddlers is to sign them up for an early literacy reading program called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” for children from birth to 5 years old — and it is free.

You can sign up any time at your library. You will receive a folder with bubbles to keep track of the books you read to your child. The concept is simple: Read 1,000 books to your newborn, infant or toddler — yes, you can repeat books — before your precious one starts kindergarten. You’ll get a free book when you complete the program.

That may sound like a huge number of books, but it’s not really. If you read just one book a night, you will have read 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, you have more time than you may think.

And, here’s an advance alert for parents of 4-year-olds: From April 8-22, you can pick up a free book for your child, thanks to the statewide One Book Colorado program. Watch for more details in next week’s “Library News” column.

Mystery of a found book

A book about surviving in the outdoors has been returned to a library in British Columbia, Canada, more than four decades after it was checked out. “Wilderness Living: A Complete Handbook and Guide to Pioneering in North America,” was borrowed from a library in 1977. It was returned anonymously two weeks ago.

Library spokesman David Carson said the book’s subject matter “adds to the mystique of its whereabouts over the past four-plus decades.”

He said the book is in excellent condition. Overdue materials for adults at that library accrue a daily fine of 30 cents until a $10 cap is reached — which is lucky for whoever signed it out. The fine would have been in excess of $4,500 without the cap. The book is still being sold and is considered a valuable resource for outdoor survival. It is available via AspenCat through your library.

Lifelong Learning lectures

Mark your calendars for the spring Lifelong Learning series that begins Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a talk on water awareness by Susie Nelson. April 18 features Roberta Strickland teaching you how to create your very own art using the Zentangle Method. There will be three more lectures in May. Note that there will be no lecture on March 25. Pick up a brochure at your library with more details on these very interesting talks.

Paws to Read Saturday

Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Bacchus, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

New Knitting-plus Club for teens

Next Wednesday, April 3, this new free club meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders. It’s called the Knitting-plus Club because it includes not only knitting, but also crochet projects, needlepoint and more. But note that teaching will be available only for knitting.

This club is being formed at the request of several teens, and the plan is to have the group meet monthly. The next couple of months will be a test period. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

Teen advisory board

Next Thursday, April 4, the teen advisory board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. April 11 discusses saving and finding files. April 25 details two popular genealogy databases, My Heritage and Ancestry Library. No registration is required.

Women’s Wellness

Next Thursday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the free women’s wellness program for women ages 21-64 facilitated by San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH).

Note that there will not be any actual physical examinations at the library. Rather, the sessions will provide education on about where and how to access cancer screenings, assess barriers to screening for breast and cervical cancer, and help with information about women’s sexual health.

You’ll also hear about free or low-cost services offered by SJBPH such as women’s, children’s and infants’ services, Connect for Health CO, Nurse-Family Partnership and SafeCare. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note that PALS will not take place March 25-29 because of spring break. PALS generally follows the school schedule, so when they are off, Mark is off.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. April 3 will feature music and movement with Diann Tator.

Large print

“The Flimflam Affair” by Bill Pronzini is a Carpenter and Quincannon mystery. “California Girls” by Susan Mallery follows three sisters rebuilding their lives after romantic disasters. “A Justified Murder” by Jude Deveraux is a Medlar mystery.

Hershey Collection book

“An Empire of Silver” by Robert Leaman Brown is a history of the silver rush in the San Juan Mountains from about 1870 onwards, featuring 110 photographs. It can be found in the section of your library that we affectionately call the Hershey Collection. It is a collection of 690 nonfiction books which largely came from the personal collection of Jacob and Terese Hershey and center around the Four Corners region and Colorado. Topics include hiking, western art, ghost towns, flora and fauna, history and more. All of the books in the Hershey Collection are available for checkout.

DVDs: More Academy Award films

“The Favourite” was nominated for best picture, best director and five other awards, and won for best actress. It also won for best actress in the Golden Globes and received other nominations as well. “Free Solo” won an Academy Award for best documentary feature. “RBG” was nominated for best documentary feature and won for best song.

Other DVDs

“Three Identical Strangers” about identical triplets separated at birth who are reunited as adults was a winner at the Sundance Film Festival. “Shetland” is seasons one and two.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“The Persian Gamble” by Joel C. Rosenberg is about a terrifying nuclear alliance among Russia, Iran and North Korea. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben is a thriller about a father who follows his runaway daughter.

Nonfiction

“The Fox Hunt” by Mohammed Al Samawi is the memoir of a refugee from Yemen coming to America. “About My Mother” by Peggy Rowe are true stories of a horse-crazy daughter and her baseball-obsessed mother. “American Cipher” by Matt Farwell and Michael Ames explores the experiences of Bowe Bergdahl, the misguided soldier who went AWOL in Afghanistan. “The Sacred Wisdom of the American Indians” by Larry J. Zimmerman describes the details of Indian culture and the tragic tale of their conquest. “Black Elk” by Wallace Black Elk and William S. Lyon documents the world of a Lakota shaman. “Truth in Our Times” by New York Times lawyer David E. McCraw is a behind-the-scenes look at what happens as this newspaper’s journalists go about their reporting during the most turbulent era for journalism in generations.

CDs

“The Suspect” by Fiona Barton is a psychological suspense story set in Thailand. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box is a Joe Pickett mystery. “Breaking and Entering” by Jeremy N. Smith, the story of a female hacker known only as “Alien,” takes readers into the world of cybersecurity.

