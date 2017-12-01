1,000 books and counting: Local youngster reaches goal

By Melissa Bailey

Special to The PREVIEW

Beginning April 1, Paisley Grace Mackey and Linda (Lala) Hobbs began a learning journey together.

Hobbs learned about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten through the Daughters of the American Revolution and its Community Classroom initiative. At that moment, Hobbs pledged to read 1,000 books to Paisley before she entered kindergarten. The task seemed doable since Paisley was just over 2.5 years old, and what a good idea.

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library staff was eager to help them get started, and have been cheerleaders along the way, as well as the teaching staff at Seeds of Learning, where Paisley attends full time. The program is a pledge and promise from adults to children to share the joy and opportunities that reading provides.

One of the most reliable predictors of school success is being read to during early childhood, and we want to do everything to support Paisley’s success.

The 1,000 Books program has given us the motivation to read all kinds of books and make many fictional friends. We made friends with Madeline, Arthur, Dr. Seuss, Corduroy, George, Sofia, Willow and Maple, Dora, Disney characters, Olivia, Amelia Bedellia, Fancy Nancy, Clara and Clem, Fly Guy and so many others. We’ve traveled to the moon, under the sea, the wild west and far away places; we have been on vacation, to the doctor, hospital, school, Grand Canyon, Virginia, Texas, Washington, D.C. We have learned about our bodies and emotions. She now easily identifies letters, numbers, quantities, rhymes, seasons, family structure and so much more. She is inquisitive about what she hears and sees, and often wants to hear a book many times over.

Reading at our pace has made it fun, too. Sometimes we’ll read 15 books in a night, sometimes three and sometimes none. Re-reading the same book more than once is encouraged (and has benefits), and counts towards the total.

However, we chose to count the books only once though, and those read outside of school and extracurricular story time. We kept a list on a computer spreadsheet, although the library has sheets to help keep track of the number of books read and other incentives.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten book is a delightful, inspiring and encouraging read. We’re not stopping and we will be working toward several thousand books before kindergarten.

For more information on the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, contact or visit the library.

Follow these topics: Library, Lifestyle