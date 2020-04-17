100 ventilators delivered to Colorado hospitals

On Thursday, April 16, 100 federal Vyaire (CareFusion) LTV 1200 model ventilators were distributed to 11 Colorado hospitals. The ventilators were allocated to the State of Colorado through the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

Although the ventilators were initially distributed to 11 hospitals across the state, they will be moved based on the current needs of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. At the end of the pandemic, the ventilators will be returned to the State of Colorado and eventually be returned to the SNS.

The criteria for distribution included:

Fulfilling resource request orders through the State Emergency Operations Center

Included all health care systems

Maintained a large portion in the metro areas for the level 1 trauma facilities

Initial distribution of ventilators and the amount delivered includes:

Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators

University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): 5 ventilators

Mercy Medical Center (Durango): 5 ventilators

San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): 5 ventilators

Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators

Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): 5 ventilators

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): 5 ventilators

U.C. Health (Greely): 5 ventilators

