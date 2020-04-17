100 ventilators delivered to Colorado hospitals

- News
On Thursday, April 16, 100 federal Vyaire (CareFusion) LTV 1200 model ventilators were distributed to 11 Colorado hospitals. The ventilators were allocated to the State of Colorado through the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).
Although the ventilators were initially distributed to 11 hospitals across the state, they will be moved based on the current needs of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. At the end of the pandemic, the ventilators will be returned to the State of Colorado and eventually be returned to the SNS.
The criteria for distribution included:
Fulfilling resource request orders through the State Emergency Operations Center
Included all health care systems
Maintained a large portion in the metro areas for the level 1 trauma facilities
Initial distribution of ventilators and the amount delivered includes:
Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators
University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators
St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators
Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators
St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): 5 ventilators
Mercy Medical Center (Durango): 5 ventilators
San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): 5 ventilators
Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators
Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): 5 ventilators
North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): 5 ventilators
U.C. Health (Greely): 5 ventilators
