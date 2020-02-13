﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Envisioning the future

On, Feb. 5, the Pagosa Springs Historic Preservation Board kicked off the next phase of its process in determining how the town’s historic Water Works settlement tanks structure, located at U.S. 160 and 1st Street, could be used in the future. Ideas voiced for the site include an expanded museum, educational space, a natural/sanctuary space and more. The next design vision process meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the Senior Dining Room in the Ross Aragon Community Center.

