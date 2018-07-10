​Live music lineup announced for Archuleta County Fair

- News
By Leslie Wustrack
Special to The SUN
Archuleta County Fair Board President Jason Cox has announced a major change for this year’s Archuleta County Fair.
“The fair is known for having good family entertainment and that won’t change, but this year, the board decided to place a larger emphasis on live music,” Cox said, adding, “We’ve worked within our budget and were able to add several more live music slots to the fair’s calendar.”
The 67th annual Archuleta County Fair begins Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 5. The live music for all ages, with sound managed by a professional engineer, will be held on stage every day of the fair. All live music events are free with the fair’s daily gate fee: $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children ages 3 and under.
Cox stated, “There is some tremendous talent in the area. With the exception of our popular headliner, The High Rollers, who hail from Durango, the fair chose some great local talent from right here in Pagosa Springs.”
On Aug. 2, the live music will begin at 4 p.m. with acoustic guitar from SEB Guitar, aka Steve Blechschmidt. Blechschmidt, a fingerstyle guitarist who performs about 75 times a year, will play Americana and rock ‘n’ roll. Thursday evening, from 7 to 10 p.m. brings live blues with The Rewired Blues Band. The four-piece group is becoming well-known in the region with its renditions of music from Neil Young to Robert Johnson and Eric Clapton.
On Aug. 3, Jack Ellis will kick off the live music at 3 p.m. Known for his acoustic, folk and blues, Ellis has a big music history which is evident in his performances. Crooked Sky follows at 6 p.m. The duo revs up the crowd with folk, blues and country western. Friday night’s party begins at 9 p.m. with the internationally known Americana band Songs of the Fall. Based out of Pagosa Springs, the full band features five-time Grammy nominee Cia Cherryholmes on banjo and vocals and husband Stetson Adkisson on guitar and vocals.
On Aug. 4, local favorites the San Juan Mountain Boys will play from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the annual 4-H Chuckwagon Dinner. (The traditionally sold-out dinner is an annual benefit for the 4-H program. Tickets can be obtained from any 4-H member or at the fairgrounds information booth.)
The last musical event of the 67th annual Archuleta County Fair, the Saturday night dance party, will follow the all-important annual Livestock Auction. The High Rollers, a two-decade-old band from Durango, will rock the house starting at 9 p.m. with “country music full of emotion, humour, energy and attitude.”
The fair’s beer and wine garden will open daily at 11 a.m. and remain open until the fair closes at night.
The 67th annual Archuleta County Fair will be held Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 at the fairgrounds, located at 344 U.S. 84. The fairgrounds are located just southeast of the U.S. 160 and U.S. 84 intersection.
Daily live music, a ranch rodeo, a horse show, family entertainment and educational activities, games for kids, a petting zoo, exhibits, 4-H animals/science, horseshoe and fly-casting contests, livestock showmanship, the annual livestock sale, and the annual Saturday night dance and 4-H Chuckwagon Dinner are just a few of the exciting features.
Everyone is invited to participate; there is something for all family members. For a full calendar of events, sponsorship information, exhibit forms and vendor information, visit the fair’s new website: archuletacountyfair.com.
